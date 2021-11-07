Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Zika virus grips Kanpur as 10 more test positive, total cases now climb to 89

Zika virus grips Kanpur as 10 more test positive, total cases now climb to 89

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kanpur Published on: November 07, 2021 16:48 IST
zika virus, kanpur, zika virus in UP
Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

representational image

Kanpur reported 10 more Zika virus cases on Sunday, which took the total cases tally in the Uttar Pradesh district to 89, said Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr. Nepal Singh.

The district administration has stepped up surveillance to check its spread, health officials said.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, and headache.

 

Also Read | High-level multidisciplinary team rushed to Kanpur after Zika virus case reported

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News