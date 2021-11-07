Zika virus grips Kanpur as 10 more test positive, total cases now climb to 89

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE representational image

Kanpur reported 10 more Zika virus cases on Sunday, which took the total cases tally in the Uttar Pradesh district to 89, said Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr. Nepal Singh.

The district administration has stepped up surveillance to check its spread, health officials said.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, and headache.

