YS Sharmila to join Congress in major shot in arm ahead of general elections: Sources

Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to join Congress, in what would be a shot in the arm for the party’s prospects in Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, to counter her brother in the state, sources said on Tuesday (January 2). However, the official announcement in this regard will be made soon. Sharmila is also the founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party.

According to sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought the opinion of Andhra Pradesh leaders in the meeting held with senior party leaders in Delhi.

“A majority of AP leaders were of the opinion that she should be taken in the Congress party. Her joining the cong will strengthen the party in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” sources said.

Date of her joining the Congress is likely to be confirmed by tomorrow.

“No time has been fixed so far for a meeting of NAC (National Alliance Committee) with Congress president so far,” sources said.

