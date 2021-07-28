Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath to attend two-day BJP MPs meeting in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could visit Delhi today. Sources said that Adityanath, who is currently in Kanpur, is likely to fly to the capital in the afternoon.

Adityanath had in June visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and others amid talks of Cabinet expansion ahead of the next year's Assembly polls.

Adityanath will attend a meeting of the BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh which will be presided over by JP Nadda on Wednesday and Thursday. The ruling BJP has already started flexing its muscle as the country's most populous state prepares to go to polls in February-March next year.

Besides Adityanath, two Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs -- Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya will also be present in the meeting.

All the BJP MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to attend the meeting. Nadda is likely to ask them to reach out to people in their constituencies and increase involvement with people.

Earlier this month, Nadda had held a crucial meeting with members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in Delhi. Also, the RSS and BJP had held a coordination meeting in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

