Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests Covid-19 positive

Adityanath tests Covid-19 positive: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested tested positive for coronavirus. Adityanath was in isolation since Tuesday after some officials of his office tested positive for infection. UP's Additional Chief Secretary SP Goyal, OSD Abhishek Kaushik, Special Secretary Amit Singh, and few other officials had tested Covid positive.

Adityanath on Wednesday afternoon tweeted that his report has come positive. "I am in self isolation and fully following the consultation of physicians. I am reviewing all tasks virtually," he tweeted.

Adityanath had on April 5 received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow.

