'Yes, it's an ED (Eknath-Devendra) government': Devendra Fadnavis responds to 'ED Sarkar' jibe in Assembly

Maharashtra's new Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday countered the opposition's charge that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was misused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to effect the change in government in the state.

Responding to the criticism, Fadnavis inside the Assembly said, "People taunt that it's an ED government. Yes, it's an ED government, the government of Eknath-Devendra".

"Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this govt, we will continue cooperating," the former CM said.

Fadnavis said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had received the mandate but "we were deliberately taken away from the majority". "But with Eknath Shinde, we have once again formed our Govt with Shiv Sena. A true Shivsainik has been made the CM. I became the Deputy CM as per my party's command".

Without taking the name of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis claimed Maharashtra witnessed a "deficit of leadership availability" in the last few years.

Notably, opposition MLAs inside the Assembly shouted 'ED, ED' when Shiv Sena MLAs, barring a few, supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the trust vote which he won comfortably. Several MVA leaders, ministers (now former), and their family members are facing investigations by the ED.

On trolls over 'I will return' remark in 2019, Fadnavis said that he will avenge such trolls by forgiving them. "I have been trolled severely for my remark that 'I will return'. I am going to take revenge against the trolls by forgiving them."



After the 2019 polls, the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Sena had then tied-up with the NCP and Congress to form a government. Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. The majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

