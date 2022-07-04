Maharashtra floor test today; speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra floor test today

Highlights Fadnavis claimed that the Shinde government will prove its majority with 166 votes

At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly

Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents

Maharashtra floor test: The new government in Maharashtra is all set to face the floor test on Monday, the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly. On Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs, had held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai to chalk out a strategy for the floor test.

"The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government is set to face a majority test on Monday, the second day of the special session of the legislature. What exactly will be the strategy of the government was discussed in the meeting held in the presence of all the MLAs today," sources said.

Eknath Shinde, who has been claiming the support of 40 rebel Shiv Sena legislators said that he expects the government to be successful in the floor test like the Speaker's election held today, sources added.

Fadnavis claimed that the Shinde government will prove its majority with 166 votes.

"The youngest speaker candidate won the speaker election with 164 votes today as 2 MLAs couldn't come due to health issues. We would prove our majority with 166 votes in the vote of confidence," he said.

At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde-led camp and the BJP scored a big win on Sunday as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly defeating Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi.

Maha speaker removes Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader ahead of trust vote

Meanwhile, in a major blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction a day before the crucial trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the newly-appointed speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday night removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader. A letter issued by the office of Speaker Rahul Narvekar reinstates Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognises the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

The Shiv Sena said the decision will be challenged in court.

The letter addressed to Shiv Sena rebel MLA and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan administration had received a letter from his faction on June 22 objecting to Shinde's removal as the group leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party by the party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The letter issued by the office of Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Sunday night stated that after discussing the legalities of the matter, the Speaker rejects the appointment of Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the legislative unit of the party.

The letter reinstates Shinde as the leader of the House of Shiv Sena and also recognises the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of the party, replacing Sunil Prabhu.

The development comes as a major setback to the Thackeray faction comprising 16 MLAs who will be bound by the whip to be issued by Gogawale for Monday's trust vote.

If these 16 MLAs refuse to follow the whip, they may face disqualification.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra politics: Eknath Shinde government a 'two-wheeler', says NCP

Latest India News