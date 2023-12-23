Yearender 2023: From Satish Kaushik to Parkash Singh Badal, prominent Indian personalities who died this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yearender 2023: Prominent Indian personalities who died this year

RIP Legends: In 2023, we have lost some precious gems from various fields and sectors including- politics, Bollywood, business, entertainment, sports, etc. With nearing the end of this year, here is a long list of celebrities and prominent Indian personalities who left us too soon.

This year witnessed the unfortunate passing away of many respected and loved celebrities of India across the globe. These individuals left behind a lasting impact on their respective industries and will be remembered for their amazing contributions.

Their deaths have left a void in the world and have deeply saddened their fans and admirers worldwide. Here are some of the most notable celebrity deaths in 2023:

Politicians and social activists who passed away in 2023:

The former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal died on April 25, 2023 due to old age-related illness at the age of 95 years.

Former Central Cabinet Minister Sharad Yadav passed away on January 12, 2023 due to illness at the age of 75 years.

The founder of Sulabh International Dr Bindeshwar Pathak died on August 15, 2023 due to a heart attack at the age of 80 years.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)Founder of Sulabh International Dr Bindeshwar Pathak died on August 15, 2023 due to heart attack

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy died on July 18, 2023, due to prolonged illness at the age of 79 years.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy died on July 18 due to prolonged illness

MS Swaminathan- Great Indian Scientist of Green Revolution – died on September 28, 2023, at the age of 98 years

Naba Kishore Das (Health Minister, Odisha State Government) – died on January 29, 2023 in a firing at the age of 61 years

Zarfaryab Jilani- Lawyer and Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board– died on May 17, 2023 due to illness at the age of 73 years

Jagannath Mahto- Education Minister in Jharkhand State – died on April 6, 2023 from complications of a lung transplant at the age of 56 years

President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi died on April 13, 2023 due to illness at the age of 93 years

Shanti Bhushan- Law Minister of India holding office at the Ministry of Law and Justice from 1977 to 1979 – died on January 31, 2023 due to illness at the age of 97 years

Image Source : PTI (FILE)Shanti Bhushan died on January 31 due to illness at the age of 97 years

Former Governor of West Bengal and Bihar Keshari Nath Tripathi died on January 8, 2023 due to illness at the age of 88 years

Congress MP from Ludhiana Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on January 14, 2023 due to a heart attack at the age of 76 years

BUSINESS & OTHER SECTORS:

Founder of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy, died on November 14, 2023 due to prolonged illness at the age of 75 years.

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Subrata Roy died on November 14 due to prolonged illness

Arun Kumar Sinha (Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG) – died on September 06 due to liver-related diseases. (Aged – 61 Years)

Keshub Mahindra (Chairman emeritus of the Mahindra Group) – Died on 12th April 2023 due to old age (Aged 99 Years).

Ambareesh Murty (CEO of the e-commerce ‘Pepperfry’) – Died on 7th August 2023 due to heart attack. (Aged – 51 Years)

Balu Dhanorkar (Congress MP Of Chandrapur, Maharashtra) – Died on 30th May 2023 due to illness. (Aged 47 Years).

Lokendra Singh Kalvi (Founder of Karani Sena) – Died on 14th March 2023 due to heart attack. (Aged 80 Years)

Ranjit Guha (Famous Historian) – Died on 29th April, 2023 due to old age. (Aged 100 Years).

Arun Manilal Gandhi (Social -political activist and Grandson Of Mahatma Gandhi) – Died on 02nd May 2023 due to old age related illness. (Aged 89 Years)

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja (Chairman of Hinduja Group of companies.) – Died on 17th May, 2023 due to illness. (Aged – 87 Years)

Ved Pratap Vaidik (Senior Journalist) – Died on 14th March 2023 due to heart attack. (Aged 78 Years)

LEGENDS OF ENTERTAINMENT FIELD:

Bollywood film actor and Director Satish Kaushik died on March 9, 2023 due to heart attack at the age of 67 Years. The famous producer Satish Kaushik was at his farmhouse in Gurugram when he suffered a heart attack. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but could not be saved.

Bollywood movie director Sanjay Gadhvi died on November 19, 2023 due to heart attack at the age of 58 years

Famous Bollywood actor Junior Mehmood died on December 8, 2023 due to stomach cancer at the age of 67 years

Image Source : PTI (FILE)Famous Bollywood actor Junior Mehmood died on December 8, due to stomach cancer

Bollywood Film Art Director Nitin Desai died due to suicide on August 2, 2023 at the age of 58 years

Raju Punjabi- Haryanvi Folk Singer – died on August 22, 2023 due to illness at the age of 40 years

Pamela Chopra (Bollywood Film Producer, Singer) – Died on 20th April, 2023 due to old age related illness (Aged – 74 Years)

Sulochana Latkar (Bollywood Actress) – Died on 4th June 2023 due to old age related health problem. (Aged – 95 Years)

Gufi Paintal (Bollywood and Television actor) – Died on 05th June 2023 due to illness (Aged – 78 Years)

Pradeep Sarkar (Bollywood Film Director) – Died on 24th March 2023 due to illness (Aged 68 Years)

SPORTS:

Former Indian Cricket Captain Bishan Singh Bedi died on October 23, 2023 due to prolonged illness at the age of 77 years.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)Ex Indian Cricket team Captain Bishan Singh Bedi died on October 23 due to prolonged illness

Former Indian Cricketer Salim Durani died on April 2, 2023 due to illness at the age of 88 years.

ALSO READ:​ Subrata Roy, Sahara Group's founder, dies at 75 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

ALSO READ: Junior Mehmood, veteran actor and comedian, dies at 67 after long battle with stomach cancer

Latest India News