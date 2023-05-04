Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Wrestlers' protest: Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress after late night scuffle | LIVE UPDATES

Wrestlers' protest LIVE UPDATES: The Delhi Police today (May 4) morning made a heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around the protest site and no one is being allowed in. It comes after wrestlers called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday. Police are also checking vehicles at city border points to stop a large gathering at Jantar Mantar, an official said who didn't wish to be named. A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel. According to protestors, two wrestlers Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat were also injured. Phogat has received head injuries. The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Latest India News