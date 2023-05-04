Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Wrestlers' protest: Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress after late night scuffle | LIVE UPDATES

Wrestlers protest: The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By : Sanjay Sah, Shrutika Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: May 04, 2023 9:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Wrestlers' protest: Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress after late night scuffle | LIVE UPDATES

Wrestlers' protest LIVE UPDATES: The Delhi Police today (May 4) morning made a heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around the protest site and no one is being allowed in. It comes after wrestlers called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday.  Police are also checking vehicles at city border points to stop a large gathering at Jantar Mantar, an official said who didn't wish to be named. A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel. According to protestors, two wrestlers Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat were also injured. Phogat has received head injuries. The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Live updates :Wrestlers protest LIVE

  • May 04, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rakesh Tikait demands release of those held by Delhi Police

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait today demanded that the Delhi Police release those detained by it from the ongoing wrestlers' protest site at Jantar Mantar. The national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) also alleged that those supporting the wrestlers had been taken into custody by the Delhi Police at the behest of the Centre. "The arrest of wrestlers, farmers, journalists and the youth who went to support the wrestlers by the Delhi Police at the behest of the government will start a new revolution in the country. The Delhi Police should immediately release them," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.  The prominent farmer leader had earlier met with the protesting athletes and supported the wrestlers who have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23.

  • May 04, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Entry points at Jantar Mantar heavily barricaded today

    After late night scuffle the Delhi Police has barricaded all the entry points at Jantar Mantar today morning. 

  • May 04, 2023 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ruckus at Jantar Mantar: Police say altercation after beds not allowed, wrestlers claim "manhandled"

    After a late-night scuffle between wrestlers and the Delhi Police in Jantar Mantar, the wrestlers claimed that they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel at the protest site.

  • May 04, 2023 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Such behaviour towards our champions is really 'shameful': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • May 04, 2023 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda detained by Delhi Police last night

    On Wednesday late night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deependra Hooda and chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal who had reached the spot to support the wrestlers. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh. In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol. The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

     

  • May 04, 2023 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Protesting wrestlers must get justice: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

  • May 04, 2023 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal visits protesting site today

  • May 04, 2023 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Protesting wrestlers write to Home Ministry on alleged manhandling

    The wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar have written to Union Home Ministry seeking an strict action against officials responsible for the alleged manhandling of grapplers at the protest site on Wednesday night. In the letter, they also sought permission to bring waterproof tents, beds, gym instruments, wrestling mats and sound system at the protest. "We, Olympians and international wrestlers, have been peacefully protesting for the past 11 days regarding our demands at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. At around 11:00 p.m., we were arranging amenities for our night stay when ACP Dharmendra of the Delhi Police attacked us with nearly 100 police personnel. In the attack, Dushyant Phogat and Rahul Yadav suffered head injuries," read the letter. Wrestlers alleged that the ACP hurled abuses at olympian Vinesh Phogat while Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat was mangandled by the police. "Attacking and disrespecting international wrestlers in this manner is demoralising for the athletes and it undermines their confidence. It is also putting India into bad light. We request you to take immediate action," they asserted.

     

  • May 04, 2023 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Everyone must come to Delhi, urges Wrestler Bajrang Punia

  • May 04, 2023 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What DCP Pranav Tayal says on scuffle between Wrestlers, Delhi Police?

    ALSO READ: After 11 days of wrestlers protest, PT Usha, who had condemned stir, meets agitating players

  • May 04, 2023 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi Police made heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar today morning

    The Delhi Police today (May 4) morning made a heavy deployment of security personnel at Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around the protest site and no one is being allowed in. 

    ALSO READ: Protesting wrestlers allege cops manhandled them at Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat breaks down on cam

