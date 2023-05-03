After 11 days of wrestlers protest, PT Usha, who had condemned stir, meets agitating players

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers protest: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha who came under heavy fire for criticising a stir by wrestlers in Delhi reached the protest site to meet the players on Wednesday. Usha, a Rajya Sabha member, has condemned the protest, saying the grapplers lacked discipline in hitting the street in support of their demand. She also said their action has tarnished the image of India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is yet to record the statement of protesting women wrestlers even after three days since Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was booked over alleged sexual harassment of the players. Police are likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him, but no official notice has been served to him yet, officials said on Monday, adding that police are yet to record the statement of women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers, including a minor, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

Vinesh slams Thakur

Vinesh Phogat also slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for suppressing the matter by forming a committee but not taking any action. "We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. By forming a committee, he tried to suppress the matter there; no action was taken that time," she said.

