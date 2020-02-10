'Would have come wearing kurta-dhoti if there was any recession': Ballia BJP MP's bizarre remark on economy

Image Source : ANI BJP leader Virendra Singh Mast

Just a week before, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2020 which according to analysts failed to excite the business market. Now a BJP leader has made a remark on the economy which again seems is not going to boost the morale of the entrepreneurs. A parliamentarian from Ballia, BJP leader Virendra Singh Mast has said that if the nation was going through a recession then people wouldn't have been buying clothes, pants and pyjamas.

"There have been discussions in Delhi & the world, about a recession. If there was any recession, we would have come here wearing 'kurta' & 'dhoti', not coats & jackets. If there was a recession we wouldn't have bought clothes, pants& pajamas," said BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast in Ballia. He made this statement at a rally in UP.

Recently, an Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP for drowning economy, while the central government ministries were busy in state elections.

Bhardwaj tweeted in response to a new article which says a man killed his two children and ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday.

"Very Dangerous Times ahead - So many cases of whole families killing themselves because of drowning economy. People are losing jobs, business is slow, Investors are running away. central government Ministers are busy in state elections," he said.

