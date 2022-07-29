World Cities Summit: Singapore govt withdraws its invitation to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal digitally addresses media, in New Delhi.

The Singaporean government has withdrawn its invitation to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the World Cities Summit 2022 because it is unable to accept any additional additions to the plenary now that the July 20 acceptance deadline has already passed, according to a report by The Times of India.

Delhi govt blames Centre

The Delhi government blamed the Centre saying that this has brought humiliation to the country and the city. The file for the Centre's permission for the chief minister's visit was sent to the LG on June 7, which was returned on July 21. Kejriwal had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit. Last month, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, had invited Kejriwal for the World Cities Summit.

MEA on Kejriwal visit issue

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had received a request last week for political clearance for Delhi Chief Minister's visit to Singapore but it is given to understand that the host government has shared certain updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government. Asked about the Delhi chief minister's political clearance request, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21." The Delhi government had directly applied to the MEA for clearance to Kejriwal's visit the day LG office returned the file commenting it was not befitting of a chief minister to attend a mayors' conference.

