Kejriwal aims to popularise Delhi as 'food capital'; says will develop Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government has identified Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila to be developed as food hubs in the first phase of the AAP-led dispensation's ambitious project. This will be done to popularise the city as the food capital, the Delhi chief minister said today.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said Delhi is known as the food capital, but with the development of these food hubs, the city will actually live up to its name.

"Delhi has various food hubs known for serving different cuisines. Some of the hubs serve all varieties of food. So, in the first phase, we will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a favourite of the Delhi University students, and Chandni Chowk food hubs. Based on the learnings from these, we will develop other areas," he said.

The development would entail the improvement of infrastructure and food safety norms, he said, adding the government will hold a design competition to shortlist the architecture firm for the project.

Delhi govt to start spoken English course across 50 centres

On Saturday, Kejriwal said that his government will start a spoken English course at 50 centres across the city.

He said in the first phase, one lakh candidates will be given admission to the programme, which will improve their English communication skills through training.

"In the first phase, we will start this course at 50 centres where one lakh people will be enrolled. Anyone in the age group of 18-35 years and who has passed Class 12 can be part of the programme. This course will help them get jobs and develop their personality," Kejriwal said at an online press briefing.

In a statement issued subsequently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government clarified that those aged between 16 and 35 years, who have passed Class 12, can take admission in the course.

Kejriwal informed that there will be no course fee but initially, people will have to deposit Rs 950 as security money.

"The security money will be refunded after the successful completion of the course with full attendance. The duration of the course will be three-four months and there will also be options of weekend and evening shifts for working people," he said.

A basic understanding of English will be required for admission to the course and those enrolling for the programme must have studied the language till Class 8, the chief minister said.

