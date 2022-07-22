After CBI probe order, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips weekly meeting with L-G on pretext of being 'unwell'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The L-G on Friday recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's liquor policy.

Kejriwal skips L-G meeting: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the weekly 4 pm meeting with L-G V K Saxena on the pretext of being unwell. Kejriwal had earlier cried foul after the L-G ordered a CBI enquiry into the Delhi government's liquor policy.

Alleging the Centre of vendetta politics, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said: "They can't see the rise of AAP to a national level." His comments come hours after L-G V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, which directly names Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Coming out in full support of his deputy, Kejriwal said: "Manish Sisodia is honest." He added, "Whole case is false. I know Sisodia for the past 22 years. He is honest. When he became minister, Delhi govt schools were in poor condition. He worked day & night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child & a rickshaw driver's child sit together to study," added, "I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented."

Reacting to the L-G's recommendation, Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Modiji is very afraid of Kejriwalji. People have become disillusioned with Modiji. Now the country has hope only from Kejriwal ji. As AAP's influence grows across the country, there will be many more false cases. But now no jail can stop Kejriwal ji and 'AAP'. The future belongs to you, the future belongs to India."

