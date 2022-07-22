Arvind Kejriwal cries foul after L-G orders probe into liquor policy, says 'Manish Sisodia could be arrested'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal throws full support behind his deputy Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal news: Alleging the Centre of vendetta politics, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said 'they can't see the rise of AAP to a national level.' His comments come hours after L-G V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi government's excise policy which directly names Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Coming out in full support of his deputy, Kejriwal said 'Manish Sisodia is honest.' He said, "Whole case is false. I know Sisodia for the past 22 years. He is honest. When he became minister, Delhi govt schools were in poor condition. He worked day & night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child & a rickshaw driver's child sit together to study," added, "I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented."

The CM also asserted, "We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us."

War of words over CM Singapore visit

Sisodia had on Thursday said the AAP government will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs to seek political clearance for CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit after L-G V K Saxena advised him to not attend the World Cities Summit there. He also said that the LG's decision was motivated by “mean politics”.

Saxena has advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday. The sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA, and NDMC, apart from the city government. He hoped the MEA will give clearance to Kejriwal's visit.

