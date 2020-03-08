Women don’t need special privileges but opportunity and platform to perform: Chandra Ganjoo

Chandra Ganjoo, Group CPO and Executive Director of Trivitron Healthcare

The Group CPO and Executive Director of Trivitron Healthcare, Chandra Ganjoo wished all the courageous and brave women on International Women's Day saying for reaching their goals women don't need special privileges. All they need is an opportunity and a platform to perform and show their skills to the world.

She asserted that gender equality is important for our society and how women can consider themselves equal to men when it comes to education and job responsibilities.

Exclusively speaking to India TV, Ganjoo said, "We need to emphasis on gender equality in education, recruitment, job responsibilities in work environment and companies. We also need to embrace diversity and should put in place the systems and processes which will end discriminatory practices and create an environment, which allows equal opportunity and collaboration."

She further said, "Women don't need special privileges; they need a platform to perform and a canvas to paint."

The ED of Trivitron Healthcare quoted, Swami Vivekananda as saying "Women education and empowerment is not in the hands of others, the powers are inherently present in the women. Thus the most important factor in making women self-sufficient is her own willingness to pursue her dreams no matter what comes her way."

Chandra Ganjoo is one of the most prominent names in the healthcare industry, who played her role in making Trivitron Healthcare the world's top medical technology company, that provides affordable healthcare solutions.

