International Women's Day: Top 5 women ruling world of business

Women entrepreneurs who are leading the world

It's Women Day today. An occasion to know, explore, remember, honour women who have achieved what they wanted, fought against odds of the society, been strong and achieved excellence in the world of entrepreneurship, setting an example in front of the world that they can achieve anything.

Let's take a look at 5 women who are ruling the world of business

Susan Diane Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube

Susan Diane Wojcicki, a pioneer in the field of digital marketing, is the current CEO of one of the most popular and used video streaming app YouTube. She has been handling this job since 2014 and been one of the members who founded Google. She also held the post of Google's first marketing manager in 1999.

She is also the senior Vice President of Advertising and Commerce at Google, known for tech giant's two large acquisitions DoubleClick and YouTube for $3.1 billion in 2007 and $1.65 billion in 2006.

She has also featured in the 100 most influential people by Time Magazine.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO, HCL Technologies

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the present Executive Director and the CEO of HCL Enterprise, is the only child of HCL's founder, Shiv Nadar. She has featured in Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women list and ranked 57th in 2019.

Roshni Nadar also holds the tag of being the richest women in India. She has also been a news producer and among one of the trustees of Shiv Nadar Foundation focusing on education.

She has been honoured by awards such as NDTV Young Philanthropist of the year 2014, Vogue India Philanthropist of the Year 2017.

Falguni Nayar - Founder & CEO of Nykaa

Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, a Mumbai-based multi-brand beauty retailer selling cosmetic and wellness products. After its first appearance through online sales in April 2012, Nykaa soon became a popular brand in the world of beauty and cosmetics and launched its first store at T3 Terminal, Indira Gandhi International Airport in November 2015.

Falguni Nayar, who founded Nykaa, had also held the responsibility of Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

She served as an investor and merchant in Kotak Mahindra Bank for almost two decades and later founded a platform which has became one of the biggest online fashion and lifestyle portal.

Nykaa is a successful online business with 35 stores across the country.

Vani Kola, Founder, Kalaari Capital

Vani Kola, founder and director of Kalaari Capital, that is one of the biggest eary-stage capital firms is racing ahead with its single minded goal to develop next-gen global companies.

Kalaari capital has been a reason for capital investments in ventures like Dream11, Myntra, Cure.fit and Snapdeal, Urban Ladder, others.

Virginia Rometty, CEO, IBM

Achieving something against all the odds, Virginia Rometty, became the first female CEO of the technology company, an industry that is largely dominated by males. She is also the present chair and President.

She is known for leading the company to a new scale of growth especially her role when she oversaw the integration of PricewaterhouseCoopers into the company.

She is also credited for the company's five-year growth plan, shifting the tech giants' focus towards the latest developments and trends.

Under her leadership, IBM shifted focus from device-based businesses such as Computers, Operating systems to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing.

