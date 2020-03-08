Nari Shakti Puraskar to honour women for their empowering initiatives in life

Image Source : TWITTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the recipients of Nari Shakti Puraskar, 2018.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan to mark the international Women's Day. The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on Sunday at LKM, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Modi’s Twitter account would be handled by the women achievers tomorrow on the occasion of International Women’s Day. #SheInspiresUs.

Here are the recipients of Nari Shakti Purushkar this year:

Arfa Jan

Image Source : ANI Arfa Jan

Arfa Jan from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to be awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' for her role in the revival of dying crafts of the State. She says, "With support from my father and husband, I have been able to fight the conservative society and reach this point".​

Bhudevi

Image Source : ANI Bhudevi

Bhudevi from Telangana to receive the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' from the President, for helping women in tribal areas develop entrepreneurship.

Man Kaur

Image Source : ANI Man Kaur

Man Kaur, 104 to be awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by the President today, for her achievements in athletics. She has bagged over 30 medals in track and field events across the globe.

Anshu Jamsenpa

Image Source : ANI Anshu Jamsenpa

Anshu Jamsenpa, first Indian woman mountaineer who climbed Mt. Everest twice in 5 days: I had no support in the beginning but I convinced my family slowly with my hard work. You have to believe in yourself and be confident in order to be empowered.

