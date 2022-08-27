Why are Noida's Supertech Twin Towers being demolished? | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supertech's twin towers will be demolished on 28th August 2022, Sunday at 2:30 PM.

Noida twin tower demolition: Supertech's twin towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28. Both towers are taller than Qutub Minar and would make it the tallest building to be demolished in India. The building has 40-storey comprising - Apex (32-storey) and Ceyane (29-storey) respectively. The Twin Towers has a total of 915 flats.

The illegal Twin Towers are being demolished as it violates numerous building laws and codes. According to the reports, there was the involvement of the Noida Authority in sanctioning the building plan. The initial plan was to build 14 towers of 9 floors. In 2012, the plan changed to a height of 40 floors. Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the society approached the Allahabad High Court, claiming issues with the construction. In 2014, the court ordered the Towers to be demolished along with a refund to the buyers. Later, this order was held up by Supreme Court in 2021.

The Supreme Court has assured the Buyers of the refund of the amount deposited with the builder. The apex court also asked the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the firm, facing insolvency proceedings, to deposit Rs one crore with the apex court registry as per a PTI report.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, in an interview with PTI, said that it is imperative to follow the norms fixed by the government and courts. She also mentioned that Government officials to stay away from illegal activities or face legal action being taken up against 26 Noida Authority officials involved in the Twin Tower project. This has also led Noida Authority to revise its norms and be more careful during the distribution of floor area ratio (FAR) to the developers.

"This government and the Noida Authority are continuously making efforts to ensure work is done with transparency and accountability. Also whatever new works and initiatives take place, they should be done with the larger public interest in mind so that everyone benefits from them," she added.

The demolition will take place with a controlled implosion technique, which will be done by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions. For the demolition of the Twin Towers around 3,700 kg of explosives will be used.

The closest societies to the Twin Towers are Emerald Court and ATS Village, which accommodate 5,000 residents combined. The societies will be evacuated at 7 am on Sunday morning along with 2,700 vehicles will have to be removed from the premises. The residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too. There will be an Exclusion Zone of a radius of 500 meters, where no human being or animal will be permitted, except the team responsible for the explosion.

At the demolition site, six ambulances will be deployed with a medical team. "JP Hospital, Felix Hospital, and Yatharth Hospital along with the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida will be set up as safe houses," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Sharma.

Felix Hospital director Dr. D K Gupta said," The demolition would cause huge dust causing health-related issues from 7 to 90 days among the residents nearby.

Also read: Noida twin towers demolition: One nautical mile of air space unavailable for flights on August 28

Also read: Noida twin towers demolition: Residents happy but have fear of unknown

Latest India News