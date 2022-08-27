Noida twin towers demolition: One nautical mile of air space briefly 'unavailable' for flights on August 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Highlights Noida Supertech twin towers are scheduled to be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28

Aviation Min given its consent for non-availability of 1 nautical mile of air space for aircraft

No human, animal or vehicles would be allowed in the exclusion zone on August 28

Noida twin towers demolition : One nautical mile of air space around the twin towers demolition site in Noida's Sector 93A will remain briefly unavailable for flights on August 28 (Sunday), the Noida Authority has said.

A nautical mile is equal to approximately 1.8 kilometres.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its consent for this, the Noida Authority said as it oversaw preparations for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers on Sunday.

"In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition," it said in a statement on Friday (August 26).

Ban on 'Drones':

Earlier, the Noida police on Thursday (August 25) banned the use of drones in city skies from August 26 till August 31 citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh invoked the powers under CrPC Section 144 as he passed the ban order.

Police had also declared that drones will be allowed but only beyond the "exclusion zone" of about 500 metres and that too with their permission.

No human, animal or vehicles would be allowed in the exclusion zone on August 28.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar- are scheduled to be demolished at 2:30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court (SC) order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

Over 5,000 residents living in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society will be evacuated on August 28. They will vacate premises by 7:00 am and allowed only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4:00 pm.

Additionally, the authorities have decided to deploy over 400 police personnel to the spot, Uttar Pradesh police informed."Over 400 civil police personnel to be present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested. Eight ambulances and four fire tenders will also be present at the spot," said Rajesh S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central), Noida said addressing a press conference.

"For contingency, beds are reserved in three hospitals and a green corridor will also be made if required," DCP Rajesh S added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian blaster who will press the button to demolish the Twin Tower- Chetan Dutta explained the details of the process that will raze the towers.

He said, "It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds."

"We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," he added.

(With agencies inputs)

