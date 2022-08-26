Noida twin towers demolition: All you need to know about traffic advisory on August 28 | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Noida twin towers demolition : Noida Traffic Police on Thursday (August 25) issued a traffic advisory and full diversion plan in order to ensure smooth movement of traffic in view of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers located in Noida Sector 93A on August 28 (Sunday).

The route diversions have also been made for the safety and security of the general public.

A tweet released by Noida Traffic Police states, "During the demolition of the two towers, for the safety of the general public and smooth traffic arrangements, the Traffic Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar will arrange for contingency road with parking for reporting/reporting restrictions on some routes, diversion and demolition as follows."

Here is the list of completely restricted routes from 7:00 am onwards on August 28 till the completion or normalisation of the whole procedure of demolition.

Traffic management by Noida Police:

Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha Double road and service road from Eldeco Chowk to Sector 108 Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132 towards Faridabad flyover Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk towards Faridabad flyover

Image Source : PTI. Buildings of a society near Supertechs 40-storey twin towers being covered ahead of the towers scheduled demolition on Aug. 28, in Noida, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Traffic diversion on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (from 2:15 pm on August 28):

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71 Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road. This traffic will go towards its destination via Elevated Road through Sector 60 and Sector 71 Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gejha Tpoint, Phase-2 Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road at Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.

Traffic police have also shared arrangements made for parking wherein residents of ATS Village and Supertech Emerald Court Society, which lie in the vicinity of the twin towers, can park their vehicles in Botanical Garden Multi Level Parking and New Bus Stand Sector 82.

Some additional parking arrangements:

Parking for OB vans will be provided under Faridabad flyover and on the ground which is located next to Faridabad flyover loop while descending from Sector 128 to 93. Parking for vehicles of the media will be on the corner of Shramik Kunj red light towards Sector 108. Vehicles of police and administrative officials will be in the parking of the glass building on Sector 132 service road. Reserve emergency parking will be in the vacant ground near Sector 108. Fire service and ambulance vehicle will be at Sector 93 Aldico Chowk and Shramik Kunj Chowk Sector 93.

The 'emergency routes' for reaching hospitals during any contingency have also been demarcated.

Contingency road for ambulance, fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency from Sector 93 Tower to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk or Eldico Chowk towards Felix Hospital Sector 137.

Sector 137. Contingency road for Ambulance, Fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency, from Sector 93 Tower to Shramik Kunj Chowk or ATS Chowk towards Yatharth Hospital Sector 110.

Sector 110. Contingency for Ambulance, Fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency from Sector 93 Tower to Faridabad Flyover towards Jaypee Hospital Sector 128.

Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number, 9971009001, for commuters facing any traffic inconvenience. Additionally, in the event of vehicles standing on the road, six cranes will be placed on different routes for traffic management operation around the towers, which will work as per requirement. Commuters have been requested to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The metro will also remain shut for half an hour. Fire tenders, ambulances, etc, required for emergency services, shall be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers. Two kilometres radius of the Supertech twin towers will be closed completely on the demolition day, and only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.

Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah visited Supertech Twin Towers on August 22.

"Traffic planning is in the final stages. A few days ago, the road in front of the twin towers was closed. All roads connected to it will be closed on the day of the demolition," he said.

(With agencies inputs)

