Who will become CMs in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? This is what Rajat Sharma has to say

Assembly Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displayed a spectacular performance in three out of four states Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, results of which were declared today. In Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party registered a mamoth victory, winning over 160 seats. In Rajasthan also, the party crossed the half-way mark easily while Chhattisgarh came out as a big surprise.

Addressing BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his victory speech said that the hat-trick in three states is the gaurantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his show Aaj Ki Baat while giving his analysis in Assembly election results said that the problem for the Opposition is that they don't have an electrifying campaigner like PM Modi.

Speaking about Madhya Pradesh results, Rajat Sharma said that after today's results in Madhya Pradesh, the stature of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and power will rise further... some people who were saying that there is a fatique against him... but he made the party win the state with such a big margin... the credit for the BJP's victory in MP will go to his day-night hardwork. However, Shivraj Singh and other state leaders believe that the party won the state due to PM Modi and his guarantees.

On the other side, Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath will be targeted since the party fought the election on his face.

One of the after effect of the results in MP would be that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be fully immersed and he may get bigger responsibilies.

But the political career of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh is nearing its end. There will be after effect analysis after effect anaylssi of sciniden comeplted imeersing in BJP

Overall in Madhya Pradesh, peoples' love for Shivraj Singh Chouhan amazed everyone. After results, Shivraj Singh has now become the most natural contendor for the Chief Minister's post but will he become, nobody can say, because the decision will be taken by PM Modi but what is there in his mind, what's his strategy... nobody knowns other than Modi.

Congress gets shock in Rajasthan, says Rajat Sharma

Speaking about Rajasthan, Rajat Sharma said the party got a shock in this state also... Ashok Gehlot were saying that there was an under-current for the Congress but ultimately the people of Rajasthan gave a shock to the Congress.

The Congress did all experiments, made big promises but the people of the state rejeced them and this means that they like a strong and effective leadership... people trusted Modi's gaurantees.

Sachin Pilot has won election from Tonk seat but he may have to look for a new direction as sitting idle for five years will not be fruitfull for him. The after effects of election results in Rajasthan will be seen in the coming months.

But the big question is that who will become next Chief Minister of the state. BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is a natural contendor for Chief Minister's post due to her experince and seniority but since the BJP has got such a massive mandate, there is no pressure on the party... so there can be a surprise in Rajasthan or a new ledership... whose decision will be taken by PM Modi.

Most shocking, unexpected results in Chhattisgarh, says Rajat Sharma

On Chhattisgarh, Rajat Sharma said that the most shocking and unexpected results came from Chhattisgarh which proved all pollesters, and exit poll wrong. Rahul Gandhi kept attacking Adani during his campaigns but didn't realise when the land slided beneath his legs in three states.

There was no impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in these states... he visited temples, recited Hanuman Chalisa, met truck driver, became coolie, made fun of PM Modi using 'panauti' jibe but Congress people are saying he himself proved to be 'panuati'.

