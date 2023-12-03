Who will be the Chief Minister of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana? Probable names here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who will be the Chief Minister of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana?

Assembly Election Result 2023: After 9 hours of counting, the trends have made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to maintain its stronghold in Madhya Pradesh and wrest power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the Congress. Despite the Congress party's optimism about regaining power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and unseating the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the election results have taken a completely unexpected turn. While the Bharatiya Janata Party is slated for a majority in three Hindi heartlands ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a question dominating political discussion today is who will be the next chief minister in these states?

Who Will Be The Next CM of Madhya Pradesh?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who holds the record as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is expected to return as the state's CM. His initial tenure began in 2005. Chouhan's political journey commenced with a victory in the Budhni constituency in 1990, and he subsequently secured his first term as a Member of Parliament from the Vidisha constituency in 1991. Returning to the Budhni constituency in 2006, he has maintained his electoral stronghold on it ever since.

Who Will Be The Next CM Of Rajasthan?

While Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Mahant Balaknath are considered as favourite for the chief ministerial post, 5 other names are also doing rounds for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan. The other contenders are Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Diya Kumari, CP Joshi, Satish Poonia. (Also Read: Who will become Rajasthan Chief Minister? Meet 7 frontrunners for the top post)

Who Will Be The Next CM Of Chhattisgarh?

Raman Singh: The former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh is emerging as the leading candidate for a return to the position. He had started his political journey in 1976-77 with the party's youth wing. In 2003, Raman Singh became the Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh, and has consistently represented the Rajnandgaon constituency as an MLA since 2008. Over three terms, he held the position of Chief Minister. During the 2018 elections, he secured victory against the Congress candidate, Karuna Shukla, by approximately 17,000 votes in the Rajnandgaon constituency.

Who Will Be The Next CM Of Telangana?

Anumula Revanth Reddy: Reddy is the front-runner to become the Chief Minister of Telangana. He is the man of the moment as the Congress party has seen a dramatic turnaround in its fortunes in Telangana under his leadership. Despite humiliating defeats in by-elections and serious challenges to his leadership from within the party, he led the Congress from the front. With the full support of the high command and an effective strategy, Revanth Reddy gave the grand old party the much-needed victory in its stronghold.

