Who will become Rajasthan Chief Minister? Meet 7 frontrunners for the top post

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who will become Rajasthan Chief Minister

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steering towards triumph in Rajasthan, a prevalent question on everyone's mind right now is: who will become the Chief Minister of the state? For the unversed, Rajasthan has 199 Assembly seats, with BJP currently leading on 112 seats and incumbent Congress a distant second at 71. Over 40 rebels from both the BJP and the Congress contested the Rajasthan election after they were denied tickets.

On the party's lead in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a frontrunner for the CM post said, "This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by PM Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the PM. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji. Most importantly, it's a victory for our party workers."

Who will become CM of Rajasthan?

Besides Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath is considered a favourite for the chief ministerial post. At the time of filing the article, Balaknath is leading from his Tijara constituency, with Congress trailing by a huge margin. “As far as the post of CM is concerned, our Prime Minister is the face for BJP and we will continue to work under his leadership. The decision on who will be the CM will also be taken by the party. I am happy as an MP and want to serve society and I am very satisfied with it,” he said. Take a look at the other contenders for the Chief Minister's post in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: 7 frontrunners for CM post