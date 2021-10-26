Who is Prabhakar Sail and why Aryan Khan denied all connection with him in High Court?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aryan Khan denies all connection with Prabhakar Sail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan moved the Bombay High Court after a special NDPS court denied him bail last week. The star kid's lawyers have filed a written submission to the High Court in reply to an affidavit by Narcotics Control Bureau and their 'independent witness' Prabhakar Sail. In the aforementioned submission, Aryan denied all the connections with Prabhakar Sail, who is one of the nine witnesses the NCB has named in the ongoing Mumbai drugs case. The affidavit stated that there has been no deal with the NCB officials from Aryan Khan's side, adding that it is a matter between the politicians and NCB.

The submission read, "I received the Counter Affidavit from the Respondents at approximately 12pm today i.e. 26th October 2021. That the allegations contained therein on merits are denied and my assertions are not reiterated except that there was no recovery effected from me and I have not consumed any drugs and there is no evidence of the same from the time I visited the cruise terminal."

Denying all political allegations, the submission on behalf of Aryan Khan added, "I have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media as between the Zonal Director, MZU, Mumbai and certain political personalities. I do not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department."

"I have no connection/concern with the said Mr. (Prabhakar) Sail, Deponent of an Affidavit dated 23'd October 2021 filed in these proceedings or with his purported employer, Mr. Gosavi, who is also a panch witness," it further stated. Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB files reply opposing Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail plea; here's what it reads

Next, Aryan Khan "prayed that his bail application should be decided on merits uninfluenced by Sail's or NCB's assertions/ allegations."

Who is Prabhakar Sail?

The independent witness, Prabhakar Sail claims to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan went viral. Sail's affidavit has raised allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Sail has claimed in the affidavit that Wankhede and independent witnesses in the case were trying to extort money from the accused.

Meanwhile, the affidavit was filed in the bail plea by Aryan Khan which is being heard by single-judge of Bombay High Court, Justice Nitin Sambre.

