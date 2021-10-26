Mumbai drugs case LIVE UPDATES: Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede illegally tapping phones

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede illegally tapping phones

Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Continuing his attack on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused the official of tapping phones illegally. Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Mumbai, Nawab Malik said he would soon hand over a letter detailing Wankhede's 'misdeeds' to NCB head. "Sameer Wankhede through two persons in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people,” said Malik, who has been targeting Wankhede after his son-in-law’s arrest.

Earlier, Wankhede in his affidavit submitted to a Mumbai court on Monday claimed he was under a "lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation". The official had also claimed that he was being personally targeted by a well-known political figure (Malik), and the only reason he can fathom is that the NCB had arrested "this person's son-in-law Sameer Khan".

Also Read | We are paying a price for honesty: Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar

Latest India News