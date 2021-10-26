Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
  Mumbai drugs case LIVE UPDATES: Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede illegally tapping phones
Mumbai drugs case LIVE UPDATES: Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede illegally tapping phones

Malik said he is forwarding a letter written by ‘someone in NCB about the various illegal activities of Wankhede’ to the agency’s DG SN Pradhan.

New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2021 11:37 IST
Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede illegally tapping phones

Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Continuing his attack on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused the official of tapping phones illegally. Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Mumbai, Nawab Malik said he would soon hand over a letter detailing Wankhede's 'misdeeds' to NCB head. "Sameer Wankhede through two persons in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people,” said Malik, who has been targeting Wankhede after his son-in-law’s arrest.

Earlier, Wankhede in his affidavit submitted to a Mumbai court on Monday claimed he was under a "lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation". The official had also claimed that he was being personally targeted by a well-known political figure (Malik), and the only reason he can fathom is that the NCB had arrested "this person's son-in-law Sameer Khan".

Also Read | We are paying a price for honesty: Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar

  • Oct 26, 2021 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Envelope of letter received by Nawab Malik

    Nawab Malik releases letter received by him from the NCB official

  • Oct 26, 2021 11:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Panchnamas drafted at NCB office: Nawab Malik

    The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases... Panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. We demand an investigation into this, says Nawab Malik

  • Oct 26, 2021 11:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Have received a letter from NCB: Nawab Malik

    I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

