Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard's pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' in Goa The 114.5-metre vessel, built by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), has over 60 per cent of indigenous content. The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap', in Goa today (January 5). Samudra Pratap is the first of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

Singh commissioned the ship at GSL, Vasco, in South Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani were present on the occasion.

According to the ICG, the commissioning of 'Samudra Pratap' marks a major step forward in India's pursuit of 'atmanirbharta' in shipbuilding and maritime capability development.

This occasion is connected to India's great maritime vision: Rajnath Singh

Singh said this occasion is connected to India's great maritime vision. "India believes that marine resources are not the property of any one country; they are the shared heritage of humanity," he said.

"When heritage is shared, its responsibility is also shared. This is why India has today become a responsible maritime power," he added.

Singh further said that ensuring adequate participation of women is the goal of their government. "I am happy that, keeping this vision in mind, the Coast Guard has given due attention to women's empowerment. This is a matter of pride for us," he said.

He noted that women officers have been appointed to important responsibilities such as pilot, observer, air traffic controller, and logistics officer. "Not only this, they are being trained for hovercraft operations. They are being actively deployed in frontline operations. Today, women are not only in support roles, but are also serving as front-line warriors," he said.

All about Samudra Pratap

Samudra Pratap, meaning Majesty of the Seas, reflects the Indian Coast Guard's resolve to ensure safe, secure and clean seas while safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. The ship represents a major advancement in indigenous ship design and construction.

ICGS Samudra Pratap has been entirely conceived, designed, and built in India with over 60 per cent indigenous content. Measuring 114.5 meters in length and 16.5 meters in beam, the ship can achieve speeds exceeding 22 knots and is equipped with advanced automation and computerized control systems, underscoring India's growing capability in complex shipbuilding.

Displacing approximately 4,200 tons, the ship is powered by two 7,500 kW diesel engines driving indigenously developed Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP) and gearboxes, offering superior manoeuvrability, flexibility and endurance of 6,000 nautical miles.

The vessel's primary role is pollution response at sea, supported by state-of-the-art systems including side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and a pollution control laboratory. The ship is also fitted with an External Fire-Fighting System (Fi-Fi Class 1) and integrates advanced systems such as Dynamic Positioning (DP), Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS) to enhance automation and mission efficiency. Its armament includes a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm Stabilized Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCG), supported by modern fire-control systems.

Based at Kochi under the operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), through Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe), the ship will undertake pollution response, maritime surveillance, and other charter of duties to safeguard India's maritime interests.

Commanded by Deputy Inspector General Ashok Kumar Bhama, the ship has a complement of 14 officers and 115 personnel. The complement includes the maiden appointment of two women Officers, who will be performing duties shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts.

The addition of ICGS Samudra Pratap will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational capability in pollution control, fire-fighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection.

It will also strengthen the Service's ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones. As the largest and most advanced Pollution Control Vessel built in India, ICGS Samudra Pratap stands as a testament to the nation's shipbuilding excellence and long-term vision for a cleaner, safer, and self-reliant maritime future.

