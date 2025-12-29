INSV Kaundinya sets sail for Oman: How this engine-less ship will revive India's ancient glory The INSV Kaundinya is built using a technique believed to have been used in India 1,500 years ago. It does not have an engine and functions using the sails and wind. Here is all you need to know about the INSV Kaundinya.

New Delhi:

The INSV Kaundinya is undertaking her maiden voyage from India to Oman in what will revive India's ancient glory in the maritime sector. The engine-less ship, built with the methodology dating back 1,500 years, will be flagged off from Gujarat's Porbandar to Oman's Muscat

The ship has no engine, metal nails or modern propulsion and is dependent on the wind and sails.

What is INSV Kaundinya? How is the ship built?

The ship revives India's ancient glory in the maritime sector as it is built with the methodology that is believed to have been used in India 1,500 years ago during the 5th century CE.

The ship depicts the art of the Ajanta cave paintings and is called a 'stitched ship'. The wooden planks are stitched with coir (coconut fibre) ropes and not the iron nails used to build the modern-day ships. The hull is sealed using natural resin, cotton, and oils. Meanwhile, the ship functions using the sails with the help of the wind.

The Defence Ministry also highlighted the ancient technique used to build the ship. "Unlike contemporary vessels, her wooden planks are stitched together using coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins, reflecting a shipbuilding tradition once prevalent along India’s coasts and across the Indian Ocean," the Defence Ministry said.

Talking about the length of the INSV Kaundinya, the ship is around 19.6 metres long, 6.5 metres wide, and has a draft of around 3.33 metres. The ship belongs to the Indian Navy; however, it is not a combat vessel.

What are the symbols on the INSV Kaundinya?

The INSV Kaundinya features a range of cultural symbols that reflect India’s rich maritime heritage:

It features a Gandabherunda, which is a two-headed eagle associated with the Kadamba dynasty. The Sun motifs are displayed on the sails, while the mythical lion Simha Yali's figure can be seen on the bow. The deck has a Harappan-style stone anchor.

The ship is named after Kaundinya, the Indian mariner who voyaged across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia. It is a tangible reminder of India's enduring legacy of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange, the Navy said.