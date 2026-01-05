Delhi riots case: Who are the five accused to get bail by Supreme Court? Check here The Supreme Court refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, stating that their role in the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots was more serious than that of the other accused. Meanwhile, five co-accused were granted bail under strict conditions.

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a major setback to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam by rejecting their bail pleas in the 2020 Delhi violence conspiracy case. The bench observed that the role of both accused was "distinct and serious" compared to other co-accused facing trial. However, the top court granted bail to five other accused, offering relief in a case that has remained politically and legally sensitive for nearly four years.

Names of the 5 accused who got bail

The Supreme Court allowed bail to the following accused:

Gulfisha Fatima Meran Haider Shifa-Ur-Rehman Mohammad Salim Khan Shadab Ahmed

What the court said about bail

During the hearing, the bench discussed the parameters governing bail in cases relating to national security. "In offences involving the security of the country, the law applies a different and strict standard for bail," the court said. It further clarified that the custody must continue if prosecution material appears prima facie credible, and if such material lacks strength, bail should be granted.

Remarks on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

The bench explicitly stated that "Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam do not satisfy the threshold under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA." As a result, their bail pleas were dismissed. The court emphasised that bail standards in national security matters are stringent. If allegations appear prima facie true, the accused must remain in custody. Otherwise, bail may be considered.

The court added that it deliberately avoided a "collective or unified assessment" of all accused. Instead, it examined each case on its own merits. After reviewing the prosecution's material, the court said it was satisfied that prima facie allegations stand against Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The bench concluded that releasing them at this stage would not be appropriate.

