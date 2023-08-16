Follow us on Image Source : PTI WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During his visit to India, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that he liked being called 'Tulsi bhai', after he was called by that name by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a social media post.

After visiting a Heath and Wellness centre in the Gujarat capital Gandhinagar today, Ghebreyesus told reporters that he liked being called by the name due to the prominence of the medicine plant. "By the way, I just planted Tulsi here in the wellness center and I'm really happy to do that because it has many benefits to take care of our forest and to contribute to make sure that our world is green," said the WHO chief.

"So, I don't see it only as medicinal, but I think given the climate change we're witnessing now, planting trees is very important. So I am really glad to be part of that. So, I'm happy to be called Tulsi Bhai, given the prominence of the plant," he continued.

PM Modi had welcomed Ghebreyesus ahead of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held in Gandhinagar on August 17-18. Reacting to a video of the WHO chief playing 'dandiya' in Gujarat, PM Modi tweeted, "My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India."

The Ministry of Ayush posted Ghebreyesus' video with the caption, "A warm welcome to the WHO Director-General, @DrTedros, also known as Tulsi Bhai, the endearing name conferred upon him by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi."

The WHO Director-General was called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit held in Gandhinagar in April last year.

The WHO Summit on Traditional Medicine will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush and will take into account the vast experience and expertise of India. The event serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health and well-being for all, said the Ministry of Ayush in a press release.

Ghebreyesus will inaugurate the event in the presence of Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal. G20 health Ministers, Regional Directors of WHO and eminent invitees from countries across WHO's six regions are expected to grace the event along with scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations.



