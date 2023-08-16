PM Modi meets American delegation, highlights importance of shared democratic values in forging India-US ties

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI/TWITTER PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar with the US delegation including Ro Khanna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a eight-member delegation from the United States, including Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, where he underscored the importance of shared democratic values in India-US relations.

Khanna and Waltz are co-chairs of the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives. They were joined by Congresswomen Deborah Ross and Jasmione Crockett among others.

During the visit, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for India-US relations and recalled his historic state visit to the US in June, when he was invited by American President Joe Biden, according to a press release.

The Prime Minister and the US delegation highlighted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz."

Earlier in the day, the delegation also interacted with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, where they discussed the bilateral partnership between both countries and shared perspectives on collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues.

On the occasion of India's Independence Day on Tuesday, the US delegation embarked on a visit to New Delhi's renowned Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and paid their respects. The US delegation also performed the sacred Hindu tradition of 'abhishek' that involves pouring sanctified water to call for peace and best wishes, and acknowledged their respect for Indian customs and traditions.

"We are honored to have been graciously welcomed by the Akshardham community. This visit has strengthened our nations' friendship bonds and highlighted the significance of cultural exchange," said Ro Khanna during the visit.

