BREAKING: West Bengal shuts down all schools and colleges from March 16 to 31 amid COVID-19 threat

Image Source : PTI West Bengal shuts down all schools and colleges from March 16 to 31 amid COVID-19 threat

Taking a cue from other states, the West Bengal government on Saturday shuts down all schools, colleges, and several other private educational institutes.

In a statement, the government informed: "All govt, govt aided, private educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, madarsahs, Sishu Shiksha Kendra & Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra will remain closed from 16th to 31st March. Board examinations will be held as per schedule."

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 85 on Saturday. The total number of 85 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said. Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there have only been a few cases of local transmission so far and that is "not a health emergency" in India at present.

(With inputs from agencies)

