Image Source : FILE Coronavirus scare: Bihar Shuts down schools, colleges till March 31 (Representational image)

Amid the rising cases of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Bihar government on Friday announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed till March 31. In its advisory, the government said: "All schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain closed till March 31 in view of Coronavirus Pandemic. Students of govt schools will get the money for mid-day meals in their bank accounts till their schools are closed."

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on Coronavirus in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairs a high-level meeting on #Coronavirus in Patna. pic.twitter.com/1rnq3fyo8P — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

The number of coronavirus patients in the country is 75, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The man from Kalaburagi had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Several state governments are now shutting schools, colleges and cinema halls in order to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Italian national in Manesar tests Coronavirus positive