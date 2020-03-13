Image Source : INDIA TV Italian national in Manesar tests Coronavirus positive

An Italian national in Manesar has tested Coronavirus positive taking the total toll of COVID 19 infected patients in India to 76 while one person has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, various state governments have announced measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and advised people to avoid mass gatherings. As a preventive measure, all malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in Karnataka have been banned for another one week.

​ Over 5,000 deaths, more than a lakh Coronavirus cases so far

Over 5,000 people have lost their lives while over a lakh have been infected by the deadly virus across the world. Countries around the world have put trave and restrictions to contain the virus.

COVID 19 positive cases rise to 75, one dies

Amid countrywide scare over coronavirus, confirmed cases have surged to 75 while one person in Karnataka's Kalaburagi has died.

Delhi schools, colleges, cinema halls shut till March 31

The Delhi government has also shut down schools, colleges, cinema halls till March 31 amid Coronavirus threat in the country. Prime Minister Modi has also appealed to the people and urged SAARC nations to chalk out a strategy to fight coronavirus.