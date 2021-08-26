Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI begins probe, registers 9 cases.

Acting on the Calcutta High Court's orders, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday began probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal and registered nine cases.

According to sources, the central agency has moved its team from Kolkata to place where violence took place following May 2 announcement of Assembly election results across the state, sources said.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier this month directed a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The high court also directed the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases related to violence.

The high court observed that the West Bengal Government's argument that the Election Commission was responsible for the violence as police were under it due to enforcement of election code till May 3, 2021 "deserves to be rejected outrightly".

"Civil or police administration is under the control of the Election Commission during election process only to ensure free & fair elections. That does not mean that the police stop discharging its normal duties to control law and order," the high court said in its verdict.

Latest India News