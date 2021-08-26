Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI begins probe, registers 9 cases

According to sources, the central agency has moved its team from Kolkata to place where violence took place following May 2 announcement of Assembly election results across the state, sources said.

Abhay Parashar
Kolkata Updated on: August 26, 2021 12:29 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI begins probe, registers 9 cases. 

Acting on the Calcutta High Court's orders, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday began probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal and registered nine cases. 

The Calcutta High Court had earlier this month directed a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The high court also directed the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases related to violence.

The high court observed that the West Bengal Government's argument that the Election Commission was responsible for the violence as police were under it due to enforcement of election code till May 3, 2021 "deserves to be rejected outrightly".

"Civil or police administration is under the control of the Election Commission during election process only to ensure free & fair elections. That does not mean that the police stop discharging its normal duties to control law and order," the high court said in its verdict.

