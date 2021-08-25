Follow us on Image Source : ANI Narayan Rane hits back at Uddhav Thackeray: 'Won't let Maharashtra become West Bengal'

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and then released on bail late last night, hit back at Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. Countering the CM he said, even the Maharashtra chief minister had used unpalatable words while referring to BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

Rane said Thackeray had ordered his party workers to break the jaws of people attacking the Sena Bhavan (party headquarters in Mumbai).

Thackeray had also said that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath should be beaten up with sandals, Rane claimed. “Uddhav Thackeray also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah shameless. He even said he was using unparliamentary words deliberately to describe Shah. What a civilised language,” Rane said.

Speaking to reporters after securing relief from the Bombay High Court, Rane also asserted that he is not afraid of the ruling Shiv Sena in the state. “I am not afraid of anyone and I am not backing out. My words were an expression of anger against the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who forgot the year of India’s Independence. I only told reporters what he had already said, so how can it be a crime,” Rane said , adding, "Won't let Maharashtra become West Bengal."

"I have not said anything wrong. But, if Devendra Fadvanis says it is wrong, then I will accept it, as he is our 'margdarshak' (guide)," Rane said.

Rane made the controversial remarks on Monday after which Shiv Sena workers lodged police complaints against him in several districts. Acting on these complaints, police arrested Rane and produced him before the Mahad court where he was granted bail late Tuesday night.

Asked how he will criticise Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government, he said, “I will criticise using good words.”

Referring to Shiv Sena leaders referring to his alleged crimes, Rane said, “If I was a gangster according to the Sena, that party made me the chief minister. Was it ok with the party?”

“I will not sit quietly. We will use all parliamentary tools and legal powers and corner the MVA government in coming days,” he said. Asked about some Shiv Sena MLAs issuing verbal threats, Rane said, “I wonder whether they had ever killed a mouse.”

Criticising Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouth piece Saamna, Rane said, "He is no editor (of Saamna), he writes only to make Uddhav Thackeray happy. I will reply him after September 17."

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it won't take any coercive action against Union Minister Narayan Rane. The next hearing in the case will take place on September 17.

