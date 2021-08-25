Follow us on Image Source : NITESH RANE (TWITTER). '...karara jawaab milega': Narayan Rane's son Nitesh tweets clip from Rajneeti to target Shiv Sena.

Narayan Rane Latest News: Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh on Wednesday chose to hit out at the Shiv Sena using a clip from the movie Rajneeti after his father got bail late on Tuesday. Narayan Rane was arrested for his 'slap Uddhav Thackeray' comment that triggered a major tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena.

Nitesh Rane shared the clip from the movie Rajneetti where actor Manoj Bajpayee is addressing a public gathering and says,"Karara jawab milega", apparently to warn his opponents. "Those who spit up in the air should know that it would fall on their face only. There will be a strong reply," Bajpayee says in the clip.

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district late Tuesday night.

"Satyamev Jayate" (truth always prevails), the Union MSME minister had tweeted after getting bail.

Rane faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state yesterday.

