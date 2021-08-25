Slap Uddhav remark: Court grants Narayan Rane bail, but asks him to appear before police next week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Slap Uddhav Remark: Narayan Rane has to present before Police Station on Aug 31, Sept 13

Narayan Rane News: Although Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra hours after his arrest over his remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the court has ordered the Union Minister to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.

It has also cautioned Rane not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Narayan Rane's Advocate Sangram Desai said: "While granting bail, the court has put certain conditions -- he shall be present at the police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13 and shall not commit a similar kind of offence in the future."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar informed that the party would re-start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra on Thursday.

"Mahad Magistrate Court has granted bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with his alleged statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will start our Jan Ashirwad Yatra the day after tomorrow," Darekar said on Tuesday.

The bail has been granted on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000, as per sources.

The bail has been granted on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000, as per sources.

Rane was sent to judicial custody earlier on Tuesday after he was produced before the Magistrate Court in Mahad in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after FIRs were filed against him.

He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks. Party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the union cabinet.

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said a case has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of IPC at Chaturshringi police station and an investigation is being held.

Police detained Rane in Ratnagiri and he has been handed over to Mahad Police. Rane had earlier in the day moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIRs against him.

Rane, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was made Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers last month.

Rane is in Maharashtra to take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He made controversial remarks against Thackeray in Raigad. Mumbai Police have registered a total of 42 FIRs in connection with Rane's Jan Ashirvaad Yatra.

(With ANI inputs)

