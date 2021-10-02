Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. West Bengal: Illegal arms factory busted in Asansol, huge cache of weapons and ammunition seized

West Bengal: Illegal arms factory busted in Asansol, huge cache of weapons and ammunition seized

Seven pistols of 7.2 mm, 20 unfinished pistols, 14 finished magazines and 5 unfinished magazines were recovered, police official said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Published on: October 02, 2021 10:00 IST
West Bengal: Illegal arms factory busted in Asansol, huge
Image Source : ANI

West Bengal: Illegal arms factory busted in Asansol, huge cache of weapons and ammunition seized

An illegal arms factory was busted in West Bengal's Asansol district on Friday. Police have seized a huge cache of weapons and ammunition there.

"Seven pistols of 7.2 mm, 20 unfinished pistols, 14 finished magazines and 5 unfinished magazines were recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Abhishek Modi informed.

"Apart from this, machines and tools used in making weapons have also been recovered from them," he added.

Further, Modi informed that on September 23, an accused named Ash Mohammad was arrested and 25 pistols were recovered from him.

"On the information given by him, two accused from Uttar Pradesh were arrested. In the remand, the accused said that these people ran the arms factory at his house in the Disargarh area in Kulti police station," he said.

The police have been on alert ever since.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ​Three persons carrying arms, ammunition held in J&K's Kulgam

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News