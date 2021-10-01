Three persons carrying arms, ammunition held in J&K's Kulgam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. 3 persons carrying arms, ammunition held in J&K's Kulgam.

Three persons were arrested in J&K's Kulgam district on Friday and a quantity of arms and ammunition recovered from them, police said.

According to police, following specific information about the movement of anti-national elements, police, the Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF set up a 'Naka' (checkpost) at Malpora Mir Bazar crossing in Qazigund area of Kulgam.

"During checking, three persons on a motorcycle and in a car were signalled to stop. On seeing the search party, they tried to flee from the spot, but they were chased and apprehended," a police officer said.

The three disclosed their identity as Obaid A. Mushtaq, Aadil Jamal Bhat, and Danish Rasool Bhat of Awantipora, Pulwama, and on being searched, four grenades, four detonators, an IED, an IED wire, an Ak-47, an AK-47 magazine, a pistol, and 30 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, police said.

The vehicles have also been seized.

