Friday, October 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Three persons carrying arms, ammunition held in J&K's Kulgam

Three persons carrying arms, ammunition held in J&K's Kulgam

"During checking, 3 persons on a motorcycle and in a car were signalled to stop. On seeing the search party, they tried to flee from spot, but they were chased and apprehended," a police officer said.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: October 01, 2021 19:17 IST
Three persons arrested, arms ammunition, Jammu and Kashmir, Kulgam, latest national news updates, ar
Image Source : ANI.

3 persons carrying arms, ammunition held in J&K's Kulgam.

 

Three persons were arrested in J&K's Kulgam district on Friday and a quantity of arms and ammunition recovered from them, police said.

According to police, following specific information about the movement of anti-national elements, police, the Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF set up a 'Naka' (checkpost) at Malpora Mir Bazar crossing in Qazigund area of Kulgam.

"During checking, three persons on a motorcycle and in a car were signalled to stop. On seeing the search party, they tried to flee from the spot, but they were chased and apprehended," a police officer said.

The three disclosed their identity as Obaid A. Mushtaq, Aadil Jamal Bhat, and Danish Rasool Bhat of Awantipora, Pulwama, and on being searched, four grenades, four detonators, an IED, an IED wire, an Ak-47, an AK-47 magazine, a pistol, and 30 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, police said.

The vehicles have also been seized.

Also Read: J&K: 3 Pak terrorists killed near Uri; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Also Read: Punjab: Big terror plot foiled, 3 terrorists with arms, explosives arrested in Tarn Taran

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News