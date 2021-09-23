Punjab: Big terror plot foiled, 3 terrorists with arms, explosives arrested in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Police arrests three terrorists with weapons and explosives

The Punjab Police has foiled a big terror plot arresting three terrorists from Tarantaran district. The police have also recovered huge cache of arms, explosives from the three terror operatives. A massive combing and search operation has been launched in the region to look for any accomplice of the arrested terrorists.

Last night, three car-borne terrorists were nabbed near village Bhagwanpura in the district and a 9 mm pistol, 11 live cartridges, a hand grenade and explosive materials were recovered from them. Police said, all three terrorists - Kulwinder Singh, Kamalpreet Singh Mann, Kanwar pal Singh - are residents of Moga district of Punjab.

In August, a tiffin bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar, suspected to be dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan. The Punjab Police had recovered tiffin bomb, grenades and 100 pistol cartridges from the border area. The investigation was later transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

