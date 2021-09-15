Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arms, explosives seized from terrorists in Delhi similar to recoveries in Amritsar drone incident: Sources

The arms and recoveries from terror suspects arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday appeared to be similar to the explosives dropped from a drone at India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on August 9 this year, sources told India TV.

In August, a tiffin bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar, suspected to be dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan. The Punjab Police had recovered tiffin bomb, grenades and 100 pistol cartridges from the border area. The investigation was later transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is probing if the recoveries in Delhi are a part of cache of arms and ammunition found in Punjab. The special cell arrested accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

They were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela. According to the police, Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan.

READ MORE: Six terrorists planning attack before Uttar Pradesh polls arrested by Delhi Police

Latest India News