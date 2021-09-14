Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Six terrorists planning attack before Uttar Pradesh polls arrested by Delhi Police

In a big crackdown, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested six terror suspects, including two men who were trained in Pakistan. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police recovered explosives, IED, firearms and ammunitions under a multi-state operation, DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said.

The arrests were made following simultaneous raids in various states Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan the police said.

Among six terrorists, Osama @ Sami (22) from Okhla and Zeeshan Qamar from Allahabad (28) were trained in Pakistan and got arrested in Prayagraj with the help of UP ATS, Delhi Police said. They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing the IEDs.

Others include Jaan Mohammad Shaikh @ Sameer Kaliya (47) who is a Maharashtra resident. Moolchand @ Saaju @ Lala (47) from Rae Bareilly, UP. Mohd Abu Bakar from Behraich, UP (23). Mohd Amir Javed is from Lucknow, UP (31).

The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The underworld operative Sameer, a close contact of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pak-based person connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India, police said. The police also said that these terrorists were divided into two groups which was being coordinated by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim.

According to police, the terrorists were planning something big before Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and also were planning to carry out targeted killings and IED blasts across the country during the upcoming festival season, especially during Navratras and Ramleela gatherings.

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell said, "The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might be taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border."

