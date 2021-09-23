J&K: 3 Pak terrorists killed in Rampur sector near Uri on LoC, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

A major terror attack foiled as three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces after infiltration in Uri in the Baramullah district of North Kashmir.

According to the sources, "Indian Army has eliminated 3 terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on LoC. The terrorists had recently crossed over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into the Indian side."

"Indian Army has recovered 5 AK-47s, 8 pistols & 70 hand grenades from terrorists killed in operation," sources added.

"In the early hours today, a movement was observed in Hathlanga forest, Rampur sector. In a brief operation, the attempt was eliminated, with neutralization of 3 terrorists. A similar attempt was made on (September) 18, which was foiled," General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander told media.

"We all are well aware this year Army and Police is on a mission to give a chance to militants to come back to mainstream and surrender. Due to this Pakistan got frustrated to see the development. Pakistan handlers of militant outfits are on fire. They have operated and adopted modes of operende to kill unarmed police and Civilian via Pistol. This is new trend by Pakistan to use Pistol in Kashmir as it is easy to carry out strikes," he added.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area, following information about the presence of terrorists there.

According to the report, there were 6 terrorists, and the search operation to chase the remaining 3 is underway.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

On Wednesday night, Anayat Ashraf Dar, a recently active terrorist who was earlier an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants, fired at a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and was hospitalised.

The police said Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegally acquired weapons.

