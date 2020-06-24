West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31 with certain relaxations

Image Source : PTI West Bengal extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31

West Bengal government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 with some relaxations. However, the restrictions will continue in containment zones. This decision came hours after West Bengal CM held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata over Covid-19 situation in the state.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Manoj Howladar, Communist Party of India leader Swapan Banerjee and Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya were among those who participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said that though there were some differences of opinion among the leaders, it was finally decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.

