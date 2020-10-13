Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
Powerful explosion rocks Kolkata's Beleghata area

A powerful explosion rocked West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday. According to the details, the blast was reported from the Beleghata area of the city.

New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2020 10:12 IST
A powerful explosion rocked West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday. According to the details, the blast was reported from the Beleghata area of the city. A portion of the roof of the Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club was blown off due to the impact of the explosion.

The cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the blast.

More details awaited...

