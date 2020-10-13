Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Powerful explosion rocks Kolkata's Beleghata area

A powerful explosion rocked West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday. According to the details, the blast was reported from the Beleghata area of the city. A portion of the roof of the Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club was blown off due to the impact of the explosion.

The cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH West Bengal: Powerful blast blew off part of the roof & wall of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in Kolkata. No casualties or injuries reported. Police investigating cause of the blast pic.twitter.com/v49CAuaT5r — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the blast.

More details awaited...

