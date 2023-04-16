Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi to witness scorching days as IMD predicts rise in temp, orange alert issued for THESE states

Weather News: Delhi including Punjab, Haryana and North West India may witness scorching days as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a rise in temperature in the coming days. However, IMD also informed that mercury will drop in the coming days due to the western disturbances.

Orange alert issued for many states

Naresh Kumar, an official of IMD has informed that an Organe alert has been issued regarding heatwaves in many states including West Bengal. "There'll be further increase in temperature in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & North West India in coming days. Due to western disturbances, temp will drop in the coming days. Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, incl West Bengal," he said.

Above-normal maximum temperatures predicted

Earlier this month, the Met Office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal until Monday (April 17), north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until Saturday (April 15) and Bihar from April 15 to April 17. The maximum temperatures in central and north peninsular India are hovering in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius at present.

Heat wave conditions in these states

The weather department earlier said maximum temperatures are three to five notches above normal in many parts of the western Himalayan region and northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. In an extended-range forecast, the IMD said heatwave conditions are likely over parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on some days between April 20 and April 26.

