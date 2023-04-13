IMD issues heatwave warning for several states for next 5 days | check list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD issues heatwave warning for several states for next 5 days

Heatwave in India: With the rising temperature across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next five days.

“The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over Northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh during the next four-five days. These are likely to be above normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius over most parts of the rest of the country,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Thursday.

Heatwave warning for States

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heatwave conditions in several states from Thursday (April 13). “Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during April 13 to 17; over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during April 13 to April 15 and over Bihar during April 15 to 17,” the IMD bulletin read.

The IMD further stated that the maximum temperatures are in range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius over parts of central and north peninsular India, These are above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over many parts of Western Himalayan region and Northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, it said.

Above-normal heatwave days from April to June

Earlier this month, the IMD predicted that India will witness above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal until Monday (April 17), north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha until Saturday (April 15) and Bihar from April 15 to April 17. The maximum temperatures in central and north peninsular India are hovering in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius at present.

The weather department said maximum temperatures are three to five notches above normal in many parts of the western Himalayan region and northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. A heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees in coastal areas and at least 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

In 2023, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901. However, above-normal rainfall in March kept temperatures in check. March 2022 was the warmest ever and the third driest in 121 years. The year also saw the country's third-warmest April since 1901.

(With PTI inputs)

