Delhites to get relief from heatwave; IMD predicts rainfall next week

New Delhi: As Delhi reeled under heatwave conditions at many places on Saturday (April 15) with the maximum temperature settling at 40 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction will bring much-needed relief from the unbearable heat over the past few days. The weather forecasting agency has predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India next week.

However, the heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next five days. The maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius in parts of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha for the next three days.

Delhiites to get relief from heatwave

The IMD in its forecast said that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi for three days next week.In these three days, the people of Delhi and NCR can get some relief from the scorching heat. During this time the temperature can remain between 38 to 39 degrees. For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwave with the mercury soaring high.

“Light/moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region from night of 15th to 19th; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on 17th-19th. with Hailstorm & isolated heavy rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region 17th-19th April,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Weather in other parts of India

Besides, the weather forecasting agency said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty wind (30-540 kmph) for the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan. The IMD also predicted Hailstorm with thunderstorm and lightning in these places.

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 5 days. “Light/moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 15th; over Telangana during 15th-17th; over North Interior Karnataka 15th, 18th and 19th April,” the IMD said.

The weather department said that the maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura; at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

The temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at most places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya; at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab; at a few places over West Rajasthan and at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh; at many places over East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Rayalaseema; at few places over Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Gujarat and Vidarbha and near normal over rest parts of the country. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.0°C was reported at Baripada (Odisha).

