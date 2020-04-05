Image Source : TWITTER Water quality of River Ganga improves by 50% as COVID-19 lockdown shuts industries in Kanpur

As the industries have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the government, the water quality in river Ganga has improved in Kanpur. Dr PK Mishra, a Professor at Chemical Engineering & Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi, believes that the water in Ganga has improved by 40-50% as these industries are not operating.

"One-tenth of the pollution in Ganga river comes from industries, as industries are shut due to lockdown, situation has become better. We've seen 40-50% improvement in Ganga, it's a significant development," Mishra told news agency ANI.

#WATCH Water quality of River Ganga in Kanpur improves as industries are shut due to #Coronaviruslockdown. As per Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering&Technology, IIT-BHU,Varanasi, there has been 40-50% improvement in quality of water in Ganga pic.twitter.com/9uYInk01ji — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020

The 21-day lockdown announced by the government amid the raging coronavirus outbreak is going to last till April 15. Industries and businesses all across the country have been affected in a major way due to this lockdown and are expected to remain shut until the situation gets better.

India's COVID-19 case tally has surpassed 3,000 including 75 deaths.