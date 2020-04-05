Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Water quality of River Ganga improves by 50% as COVID-19 lockdown shuts industries in Kanpur

Water quality of River Ganga improves by 50% as COVID-19 lockdown shuts industries in Kanpur

As the industries have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the government, the water quality in river Ganga has improved in Kanpur. Dr PK Mishra, a Professor at Chemical Engineering & Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi, believes that the water in Ganga has improved by 40-50% as these industries are not operating.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kanpur Updated on: April 05, 2020 10:20 IST
Water quality of River Ganga improves by 50% as COVID-19
Image Source : TWITTER

Water quality of River Ganga improves by 50% as COVID-19 lockdown shuts industries in Kanpur

As the industries have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the government, the water quality in river Ganga has improved in Kanpur. Dr PK Mishra, a Professor at Chemical Engineering & Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi,  believes that the water in Ganga has improved by 40-50% as these industries are not operating. 

"One-tenth of the pollution in Ganga river comes from industries, as industries are shut due to lockdown, situation has become better. We've seen 40-50% improvement in Ganga, it's a significant development," Mishra told news agency ANI.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The 21-day lockdown announced by the government amid the raging coronavirus outbreak is going to last till April 15. Industries and businesses all across the country have been affected in a major way due to this lockdown and are expected to remain shut until the situation gets better. 

India's COVID-19 case tally has surpassed 3,000 including 75 deaths.

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X