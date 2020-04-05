India COVID-19 confirmed cases now at 3374; Maharashtra, Delhi, TN worst hit. Check state-wise toll

Image Source : AP India coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 3000-mark including 72 deaths.

India's coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 3000-mark as COVID-19 positive patients tally now stands at 3374 including 77 deaths while 267 people have recovered. It's the 12th day of the 21-day lockdown in the country that was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 (Tuesday) asking people to maintain social distancing that is necessary to contain the spread of the virus. Coronavirus cases in the country during the first few days of the lockdown did not register any major rise, however, after Tablighi Jamaat incident when close to 2,000 people were found to be gathered at Delhi's Nizamuddin West who travelled to several states across the country, COVID-19 case in India have witnessed a steep rise.

The country saw an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra meanwhile continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 485 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 445 COVID-19 cases.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 65 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 161 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 24 0 0 5 Bihar 30 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 8 Delhi 445 15 6 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 105 14 10 11 Haryana 49 24 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 92 4 2 14 Jharkhand 2 0 0 15 Karnataka 144 12 4 16 Kerala 306 49 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 6 19 Maharashtra 490 42 24 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 20 0 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 57 1 5 25 Rajasthan 200 21 0 26 Tamil Nadu 485 6 3 27 Telengana 269 32 7 28 Uttarakhand 22 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2 29 West Bengal 69 10 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 3374* 267 77

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 490, followed by Delhi at 445 and Tamil Nadu at 411. At least 295 people have been infected in Kerala, while Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, followed by Rajasthan at 200 cases, Telengana at 159 cases and Andhra Pradesh at 161 cases.

Gujarat has reported 105 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (104), Jammu and Kashmir (75), Punjab (57), West Bengal (69), Haryana (49), Bihar (30), Assam (24), Chandigarh (18) and Ladakh (14).

